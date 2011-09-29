Kim K. Hits 10 Million Followers and More of September's Webbiest Stars

Kim Kardashian red carpet

By Rebecca Silverstein

For celebrities, attention is like air -- they need it to survive. But while winning the weekend box office, hosting "SNL" or snagging the cover of Vogue are all great publicity coups, the best way to get the public's attention is via Internet. See which stars had the Web buzzing the most this September.

Candidate No. 1: Kim Kardashian

Congrats go out to Kim Kardashian, who hit 10 million Twitter followers on Sept. 26. Sure, she's not the first celeb to reach the milestone -- Lady Gaga, Barack Obama, Katy Perry and Justin Bieber all beat her to it -- but it's still an impressive feat. To celebrate, Kim gave away 10 $1,000 gift certificates to Dash, 10 free one-month memberships to ShoeDazzle.com, 10 pairs of Skechers Shape-Ups, 10 pieces of Belle Noel jewelry, 10 Kardashian Kollection for Sears pieces and 10 bottles of her fragrance to random followers.

