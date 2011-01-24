Web Sensation Nominees for Jan. 2011

By Drew Mackie

Sure, they're famous. But are they famous enough? Web-savvy celebs know that the Internet is still a wild frontier up for the claiming, and here are those who made the most of the web in January 2011.

Candidate No. 1: Lauren Conrad

The MTV-bred reality princess has blossomed into a one-woman economic powerhouse, and she has the Internet to thank. According to the Consumer Influence Index -- released by social media ad company Ad.ly, which specializes in celeb endorsements -- Conrad is the person who most effectively gets consumers to visit advertisers' websites. In other words, when LC tweets, people listen. And click. And possibly even whip out the charge card. Fans apparently enjoy the avid Twitterer's upbeat personality and see her as established enough in the fashion industry to be a trusted source of information.

