By Patricia Ramos

We get it. There's so much to think about when you're famous and heading to the beach. Spray tan or baby oil? Will you pose for the paparazzi or look natural? But no matter how preoccupied these celebs were en route to the beach, we cannot forgive the style crimes that have landed them in our countdown of the worst celeb beach fashion.

17. Audrina Patridge

Audrina's bikini apparently got into a fight with the paper shredder. Unfortunately, she still decided to wear it.

