These wrestlers are killing it in Hollywood

They might have found fame in the wrestling ring, but these celebrities didn't stay in spandex for long. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the stars who've managed to body-slam their way into successful Hollywood careers... beginning with Dave Bautista. He began his wrestling career with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as "Batista" but movie fans better know him as Drax thanks to the success of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" flick. After earning the World Heavyweight Championship title, Dave appeared in numerous movies such as "Spectre," "Riddick" and "House of the Rising Sun." He's also set to reprise his role as Drax in the upcoming film "Avengers: Infinity War."

RELATED: Stars who made the jump from Broadway to Hollywood