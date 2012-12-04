Year In Review: Stars Are Nothing Like Us

Every month we bring you a smattering of stories detailing just how unlike the rest of us these rich and famous celebrities are. Whether its 20-year-olds driving around in $200,000 sports cars, million-dollar birthday parties or homes worth more than our entire families will make over their lifetimes, celebs are definitely accustomed to a unique and privileged way of life. Click through to look back at the most outrageous star extravagance from 2012.

They have to keep working to fund their daughter's wardrobe.

Some parents need to work to put food on the table. David Beckham needs to work (or, rather, play soccer) for a very different reason -- to fund his daughter Harper's expensive fashion. "Her wardrobe is unbelievable. It's amazing," he told "Today." "I think that's why I have to keep playing!" OK, so maybe he was joking, but we think there's a kernel of truth in there. (Belfast Telegraph)