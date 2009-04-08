Entertainment Tonight.

Anoop Desai, Scott MacIntyre and Lil Rounds tumbled into this week's bottom three on Tuesday night's "Idol." Read on to find out which one of them was booted -- or saved by the judges!

"There's certainly a couple people, one in particular, who we would definitely consider saving," Simon Cowell said of the trio.

With Lil declared safe, the ousting field was then narrowed down to Anoop and Scott, and Ryan Seacrest revealed that only 30,000 votes separated the two competitors. But, Seacrest added, Scott was the one with fewer votes.

Reprising Survivor's "The Search is Over," the visually impaired inspiration tried to convince the judges to save him from elimination. And once he was done singing, the judges began their lengthiest deliberation yet.

"Two people think he should stay, and two people think he should go," Simon said of the judges' split decision. The judges then continued their tug of war.

"It's very nerve-wracking," Scott said while his jury of four argued. "It's an interesting spot to be in." He added: "I had fun right now."

Finally, Simon announced the judges' verdict. "This is really tough. I really, really like you Scott," Simon said. "Someone's got to make a decision here, and I'm going to say it's the end of the competition [for you]."

With that, the 23-year-old from Scottsdale, AZ, was ousted.

Also on the results show, Flo Rida rapped his hit single "Right Round," Kellie Pickler crooned "Best Days of Your Life," and Frankie Avalon serenaded the crowd with his rendition of "Venus."