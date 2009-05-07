Entertainment Tonight.

A record-setting 64 million votes were tallied for "American Idol"'s rock-themed week, and the final woman in the competition -- Allison Iraheta -- was eliminated.

That makes next week's competition a testosterone-loaded event with Kris Allen, Danny Gokey and Adam Lambert still in contention to become the next singing sensation.

"Top 3 is crazy! It's a big milestone," says Adam. "We get to go home. To have my hometown rooting for me and following the show is really surreal and really, really exciting. I have a feeling it will be overwhelming. I'm a little nervous, but looking forward to it."

Kris agrees, adding, "Making the Top 3 is a huge thing for me. I get to go home and interact with people from my hometown. That is what I am most looking forward to."

"It means everything to me that I get to go home," Danny says. "My heart looks forward to that. I can't wait to hug necks, shake hands and sing my butt off."

Next week, each contestant will sing two songs -- the judges' choice and a finalist's choice -- on the second-to-last performance show of the season, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. on FOX.