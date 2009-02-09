LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The date crowd made a hit out of the ensemble romance "He's Just Not That Into You," which pulled in $27.8 million to debut as the top weekend movie.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by Media By Numbers LLC:

1. "He's Just Not That Into You," Warner Bros., $27,785,487, 3,175 locations, $8,751 average, $27,785,487, one week.

2. "Taken," Fox, $20,547,346, 3,184 locations, $6,453 average, $53,610,944, two weeks.

3. "Coraline," Focus, $16,849,640, 2,299 locations, $7,329 average, $16,849,640, one week.

4. "The Pink Panther 2," Sony-MGM, $11,588,150, 3,243 locations, $3,573 average, $11,588,150, one week.

5. "Paul Blart: Mall Cop," Sony, $10,884,825, 3,169 locations, $3,435 average, $96,886,687, four weeks.

6. "Push," Summit Entertainment, $10,079,109, 2,313 locations, $4,358 average, $10,079,109, one week.

7. "Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, $7,177,270, 1,724 locations, $4,163 average, $77,203,055, 13 weeks.

8. "Gran Torino," Warner Bros., $7,155,339, 2,705 locations, $2,645 average, $120,195,197, nine weeks.

9. "The Uninvited," DreamWorks-Paramount , $6,262,651, 2,344 locations, $2,672 average, $18,242,141, two weeks.

10. "Hotel For Dogs," Paramount, $5,711,229, 2,734 locations, $2,089 average, $55,125,062, four weeks.

11. "Underworld: Rise of the Lycans," Sony Screen Gems, $4,083,369, 2,042 locations, $2,000 average, $39,841,908, three weeks.

12. "New in Town," Lionsgate, $3,228,190, 1,941 locations, $1,663 average, $11,856,481, two weeks.

13. "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," Paramount, $2,302,188, 1,478 locations, $1,558 average, $119,950,285, seven weeks.

14. "The Reader," Weinstein Co., $2,275,489, 862 locations, $2,640 average, $16,033,070, nine weeks.

15. "The Wrestler," Fox Searchlight, $2,207,555, 754 locations, $2,928 average, $16,170,788, eight weeks.

16. "My Bloody Valentine," Lionsgate, $1,856,829, 671 locations, $2,767 average, $48,182,383, four weeks.

17. "Revolutionary Road," Paramount Vantage, $1,670,594, 935 locations, $1,787 average, $18,738,643, seven weeks.

18. "Bride Wars," Fox, $1,500,029, 1,097 locations, $1,367 average, $56,244,349, five weeks.

19. "Defiance," Paramount Vantage, $1,393,322, 858 locations, $1,624 average, $25,196,967, six weeks.

20. "Inkheart," Warner Bros., $1,231,458, 1,175 locations, $1,048 average, $14,885,535, three weeks.

On the Net:

http://www.mediabynumbers.com

Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Rogue Pictures are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of General Electric Co.; Sony Pictures, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; DreamWorks, Paramount and Paramount Classics are divisions of Viacom Inc.; Disney's parent is The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is a division of The Walt Disney Co.; 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox Atomic are owned by News Corp.; Warner Bros., New Line, Warner Independent and Picturehouse are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a consortium of Providence Equity Partners, Texas Pacific Group, Sony Corp., Comcast Corp., DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and Quadrangle Group; Lionsgate is owned by Lionsgate Entertainment Corp.; IFC Films is owned by Rainbow Media Holdings, a subsidiary of Cablevision Systems Corp.