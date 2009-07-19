LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Harry Potter has returned with some princely returns at the box office. The new big-screen adventure "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" took in $79.5 million domestically over opening weekend and $159.7 million since debuting last Wednesday.

That's the second-highest start ever for a movie premiering on Wednesday, trailing the $200 million five-day opening for last month's "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen."

The sixth movie about the young wizard came in $20 million ahead of the last movie, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," which grossed $139.7 million in its first five days two years ago.