LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Well, he said he'd be back.

The T-800 killer cyborg famously originated by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the "Terminator" film franchise makes an appearance in the latest film, "Terminator Salvation."

A screening for media was held Thursday night.

The California governor confirmed last month that his likeness "might appear" in the film. Actor Roland Kickinger plays the humanistic T-800 robot with a familiar face.

"Terminator Salvation" is set to hit theaters May 21.