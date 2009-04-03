Mekhi Phifer will trade his "ER" scrubs for an FBI badge when he does a guest-starring arc on "Lie to Me" in May.

Phifer, who starred on NBC's medical drama for six seasons, will play an FBI agent in two episodes of "Lie to Me" starting Wednesday, May 6. He'll team up with Cal Lightman (Tim Roth) to hunt down a serial rapist who's been preying on women in Washington.

His guest arc will coincide with that of Jennifer Beals, who signed on for a guest arc of her own that begins the previous week. She'll play Lightman's ex-wife, an assistant U.S. attorney.

Phifer played Dr. Greg Pratt for six seasons on "ER." His character died in the season premiere in September after suffering massive injuries in an ambulance explosion in the previous season finale.

His other credits include "8 Mile," "Soul Food," "The Tuskegee Airmen" and "Clockers."