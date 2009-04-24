LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A lawsuit involving Sharon Stone that a judge had allowed to proceed in secret is being unsealed Friday after media outlets questioned why it was never made public.

The civil case against Stone and two film companies, filed in November by attorney William Jacobson, eventually settled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis had ordered it sealed, meaning there was no record of it in a public index, nor in a records system accessible by court staffers and clerks.

Court Public Information Officer Allan Parachini says the case is expected to be made public later Friday.

Phone messages for Jacobson and his attorney were not immediately returned. A Stone spokesman said the actress had no comment.