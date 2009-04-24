LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A civil lawsuit against Sharon Stone that had been held in secret turns out to be a routine dispute over legal fees that the judge says she sealed in error.

The case was unsealed Friday after media questioned why there were no official records. The dispute over $107,000 in fees was filed by an attorney in November and settled.

Court officials released the complaint and transcripts that detail how the case remained a secret. Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis, who issued a broad order sealing the entire case, filed a document Friday stating she'd done so in error.

Court transcripts show the order was brought to the attention of Duffy-Lewis on March 19, a full month before news organizations began repeatedly requesting its release.

The civil case against Stone and two film companies, filed in November by attorney William Jacobson, eventually settled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis had ordered it sealed, meaning there was no record of it in a public index, nor in a records system accessible by court staffers and clerks.

Court Public Information Officer Allan Parachini says the case is expected to be made public later Friday.

Phone messages for Jacobson and his attorney were not immediately returned. A Stone spokesman said the actress had no comment.

The case was discovered by City News Service reporter, who heard of it while covering an unrelated hearing. Duffy-Lewis released the sealing order earlier this week after inquiries by media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Los Angeles Times.

The one-page order displayed the names of Jacobson, Stone and the film companies, but did not indicate which of the parties had requested the seal. It also did not explain why the case was held from the public record.

Parachini said it wasn't immediately clear whether any other cases, involving celebrities or otherwise, had been placed under similar blanket seal. He said the matter would be discussed at an afternoon meeting with court officials and the presiding Superior Court judge.