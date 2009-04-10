"The Office's" Melora Hardin is getting transferred to cable.

The actress has been cast as the female lead in the FX drama pilot "Lights Out," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She'll play a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and wife of aging former heavyweight boxer Patrick "Lights Out" Leary, played by Holt McCallany. After his championship days are through, he tries to find another line of work to support his wife and three daughters.

Unfortunately, he's diagnosed with pugilistic dementia after having been hit in the head one too many times, so he's seeking out a better job than just being a legbreaker collecting unpaid gambling debts in order to support his family before he loses his mental capacity altogether.

Also joining the drama are Elia Koteas who plays the manager and business partner to Leary and Kevin Conway, who will play Leary's dad and former trainer.

The Fox TV Studios and FX Prods. pilot was written by Justin Zackham. Clark Johnson is directing.

Hardin is best known as Jan, Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) former flame on "The Office." She also recurs as Adrian Monk's (Tony Shalhoub) dead wife on "Monk."