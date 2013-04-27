MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Police say that 10 members of the musical group La Reyna de Monterrey have been killed and five injured in a road accident in northern Mexico.

A police official says the driver of the vehicle that was carrying the band dozed off Saturday morning, causing the vehicle to strike the side of a truck then cross over into the other lane and crash head on with a tractor-trailer. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

The official said the impact was so powerful that many band members were thrown from the vehicle onto the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey.

La Reyna de Monterrey played the musical genre known as Banda music. It had played in a bar in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas on Friday night.