2012 Baja Film Festival

By Wonderwall Editors

The first time was definitely charmed for the Baja International Film Festival.

The inaugural festival, held in Los Cabos, Mexico, just wrapped up a successful run from Nov. 14-17, 2012. The stars flew south to show their support, and some even headed home with big awards in their carry-ons!

The Baja International Fest, which screened 80 films from 18 countries, honored a slew of big-name celebs during its closing-night gala, presented by the Mexico Tourism Board, on Nov. 17 at the Cabo Convention Center. Feted at the event were Edward Norton for Outstanding Achievement in Acting, Melissa Leo for Excellence in Acting, Diego Luna for Excellence in Acting, Virginia Madsen for Excellence in Acting, and Matt Dillon for Outstanding Contribution to Cinema.

