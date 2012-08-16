2012's Hottest Summer Couples

By Jessica Wedemeyer

What's better than one gorgeous celebrity sweltering in the summer heat? Well, two, of course! And fortunately for us, this summer was all about Hollywood's hottest stars finding love -- and taking it to the streets for our feasting eyes. Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Ashton Kutcher all discovered new romance, while Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner added some sizzle to their routines with their longtime loves. Click through to see how our favorite celebrity couples spent their summer of love.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The superstylish duo took their love across the globe this summer. With romantic getaways to Paris, London, and Bali, Kim and Kanye proved that no matter the location or the occasion, they'll show up looking good every time -- even if it means wearing leather pants in August. Who wears flip-flops to the beach when you can pop on your favorite Louboutins?