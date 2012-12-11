And the nominees are . . .

Pregnant Cougar Town actress Busy Philipps and Private Practice's Taye Diggs revealed the nominees for the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Dec. 12 in Los Angeles. Among those TV shows and films honored with nods this year include Argo, Homeland and Downton Abbey.

Read on for the full list of nominees and tell Us who you'll be rooting for in the comments!

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading RoleBRADLEY COOPER - SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOKDANIEL DAY-LEWIS - LINCOLNJOHN HAWKES - THE SESSIONSHUGH JACKMAN - LES MISERABLESDENZEL WASHINGTON - FLIGHT

PHOTOS: 2012's breakout film and TV stars

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading RoleJESSICA CHASTAIN - ZERO DARK THIRTYMARION COTILLARD - RUST AND BONEJENNIFER LAWRENCE - SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOKHELEN MIRREN - HITCHCOCKNAOMI WATTS - THE IMPOSSIBLEOutstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting RoleALAN ARKIN - ARGOJAVIER BARDEM - SKYFALLROBERT DE NIRO - SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOKPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN - THE MASTERTOMMY LEE JONES - LINCOLN

PHOTOS: Must-see movies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting RoleSALLY FIELD - LINCOLNANNE HATHAWAY - LES MISERABLESHELEN HUNT - THE SESSIONSNICOLE KIDMAN - THE PAPERBOYMAGGIE SMITH - THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTELOutstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion PictureARGO THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTELLES MISERABLESLINCOLNSILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

PHOTOS: What the stars wore to the 2012 SAGs

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or MiniseriesKEVIN COSTNER - HATFIELDS & McCOYSWOODY HARRELSON - GAME CHANGEED HARRIS - GAME CHANGECLIVE OWEN - HEMINGWAY & GELLHORNBILL PAXTON - HATFIELDS & McCOYSOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or MiniseriesNICOLE KIDMAN - HEMINGWAY & GELLHORNJULIANNE MOORE - GAME CHANGECHARLOTTE RAMPLING - RESTLESSSIGOURNEY WEAVER - POLITICAL ANIMALSPHOTOS: Funniest women in HollywoodALFRE WOODARD - STEEL MAGNOLIAS

PHOTOS: Funniest women in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama SeriesSTEVE BUSCEMI - BOARDWALK EMPIREBRYAN CRANSTON - BREAKING BADJEFF DANIELS - THE NEWSROOMJON HAMM - MAD MENDAMIAN LEWIS - HOMELANDOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama SeriesCLAIRE DANES - HOMELANDMICHELLE DOCKERY - DOWNTON ABBEYJESSICA LANGE - AMERICAN HORROR STORY: ASYLUMJULIANNA MARGULIES - THE GOOD WIFEMAGGIE SMITH - DOWNTON ABBEY

PHOTOS: Best and worst SAG fashions of all time

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy SeriesALEC BALDWIN - 30 ROCKTY BURRELL - MODERN FAMILYLOUIS C.K. - LOUIEJIM PARSONS - THE BIG BANG THEORYERIC STONESTREET - MODERN FAMILYOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy SeriesEDIE FALCO - NURSE JACKIETINA FEY - 30 ROCKAMY POEHLER - PARKS AND RECREATIONSOFIA VERGARA - MODERN FAMILYBETTY WHITE - HOT IN CLEVELAND

VIDEO: Betty White spoofs Angelina Jolie's leggy awards show dress

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama SeriesBOARDWALK EMPIRE BREAKING BAD DOWNTON ABBEYHOMELAND MAD MEN

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series30 ROCK THE BIG BANG THEORYGLEE MODERN FAMILY NURSE JACKIE THE OFFICE

The 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be handed out live Sunday, Jan. 27 on TBS and TNT.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: 2013 Screen Actors Guild Nominations Announced