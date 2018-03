NEW YORK (AP) — If you're a fan of the Grammy Awards, you can mark your calendar for Jan. 26, 2014, and Feb. 8, 2015.

The Recording Academy and CBS announced the dates Monday. The 2014 event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Both shows will air live on CBS.

The Grammy Awards are billed as "music's biggest night."

