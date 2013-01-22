Entertainment Tonight.

Prospect Park, the independent production firm responsible for reviving One Life to Live and All My Children onto The Online Network (TOLN), revealed today that 22 cast members have been confirmed to return for the soaps' upcoming relaunches.

Sneak a peek at the stars who've signed on:

One Life to Live:

Erika Slezak as Victoria Lord Buchanan

Robin Strasser as Dorian Lord

Tuc Watkins as David Vickers

Robert S. Woods as Bo Buchanan

Kassie DePaiva as Blair Cramer

Jerry verDorn as Clint Buchanan

Florencia Lozano as Tea Delgado

Melissa Archer as Natalie Buchanan Banks

Hillary B. Smith as Nora Buchanan

Kelley Missal as Danielle Manning

Josh Kelly as Cutter Wentworth

Andrew Trischitta as Jack Manning

Sean Ringgold as Shaun Evans

Shenaz Treasury Rama Patel

Nick Choksi as Vimal Patel

All My Children:

Darnell Williams as Jesse Hubbard

Debbi Morgan as Dr. Angela Hubbard

Vincent Irizarry as Dr. David Hayward

Lindsay Hartley as Cara Martin

Jordi Vilasuso as Griffin Castillo

Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt

