22 Actors Returning For 'OLTL' & 'AMC' Re-Launch
Entertainment Tonight.
Prospect Park, the independent production firm responsible for reviving One Life to Live and All My Children onto The Online Network (TOLN), revealed today that 22 cast members have been confirmed to return for the soaps' upcoming relaunches.
Sneak a peek at the stars who've signed on:
One Life to Live:
Erika Slezak as Victoria Lord Buchanan
Robin Strasser as Dorian Lord
Tuc Watkins as David Vickers
Robert S. Woods as Bo Buchanan
Kassie DePaiva as Blair Cramer
Jerry verDorn as Clint Buchanan
Florencia Lozano as Tea Delgado
Melissa Archer as Natalie Buchanan Banks
Hillary B. Smith as Nora Buchanan
Kelley Missal as Danielle Manning
Josh Kelly as Cutter Wentworth
Andrew Trischitta as Jack Manning
Sean Ringgold as Shaun Evans
Shenaz Treasury Rama Patel
Nick Choksi as Vimal Patel
All My Children:
Darnell Williams as Jesse Hubbard
Debbi Morgan as Dr. Angela Hubbard
Vincent Irizarry as Dr. David Hayward
Lindsay Hartley as Cara Martin
Jordi Vilasuso as Griffin Castillo
Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt
Related stories on ETonline.com:Exclusive First Look: USA's 'Graceland'Busy Philipps: Reality Show Wunderkind
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 24, 2019 These are the best accessories from Met Galas past
- 9 hours ago See all the red carpet photos from Las Vegas!