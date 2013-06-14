Entertainment Tonight.

She became a worldwide star portraying Harry Potter's pal Hermione Granger and is now getting buzz for her portrayal of a member the infamous group of teenagers who went around breaking into and robbing the homes of celebrities in the new crime drama The Bling Ring. Here are five things you may not know about Emma Watson.

1. Born Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson on April 15, 1990 in Paris, France. She lived in France until she was five and then moved with her mother and younger brother to England after her parents divorced.

2. Became the youngest person ever to appear on the cover of Teen Vogue magazine at age 15.

3. Has admitted she had a crush on Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy. "For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush," she told People.

4. Her audition for Hermione was the first she ever did. She says her father gave her a wishbone before the audition for good luck and she still keeps it in a jewelry box at home.

5. Is very athletic and plays field hockey and tennis and has taken classes in break dancing and modern dance.

