In May, 50 Cent's net worth was estimated at $155 million by Forbes. Now he's broke.

The rapper-turned-actor filed for bankruptcy on July 13 after losing a multi-million dollar lawsuit a few days prior.

On July 10, a jury awarded Rick Ross' baby mama a $5 million verdict after it determined that the "In Da Club" rapper intentionally leaked a sex tape in 2010 in which she's featured. The purpose of the tape was to embarrass Rick, 50's nemesis.

In court documents, the woman, Lastonia Leviston, claimed the 50's leak nearly drove her to suicide.

The New York Post reported that 50 has been ordered to produce proof of income and worth so the jury can determine punitive damages. 50 was never at the trial, nor was he on hand for the verdict.

Since breaking onto the mainstream rap scene in the 90s with his mega album "Get Rich or Die Trying," 50 has amassed a fortune between his music and his acting -- he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming movie "Southpaw." He also had a successful clothing line and was featured in video games. He also had a 5 percent equity stake in Vitamin Water and got a pretty penny after the company sold (it's believed he received a $200 million payday.)

50 once sang that "I Get Money," and he was right. But, now he doesn't have money. Just last year, a $17.2 million judgment was issued against after a court decided that 50 ripped off a headphone design.

In his bankruptcy filing, 50 said his assets are valued between $10 and $50 million but his liabilities are also between the same range.

On a side note, the rapper was spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend -- no word on how he did at the casino, though.