Keep smiling and never give up on your dreams!

This is East View High School football player Apollos Hester. It's impossible not to love him.

He gave a news interview after a come from behind victory that is so inspiring it hurts. It taught us so many valuable lessons we'd like to share with you now.

1. We learned how to deal with adversity.

"Sometimes in life you're gonna start slow. That's okay."

2. We learned to take responsibility when we fall.

"Yeah, they had us the first half. I'm not gonna lie. We weren't defeated, but they had us."

3. We learned what it takes to be successful.

"All it takes to be successful is an attitude!"

4. We learned that positive thinking is it's own reward.

"It's an awesome feeling when you truly believe that you're going to be successful!"

5. We learned that winning isn't everything.

"Win or lose, we realized that we were gonna be alright!"

6. We learned we have a support system.

"If you can't get up, your friends are there to help you up. Your mama's there, your daddy's there, God's there!"

7. Apollos is there for us too!!

"Hey, I'M THERE to help you up!"

8. KEEP SMILING!!

"It's gonna be okay, we're gonna keep smiling!"

Watch the video above and set it as your alarm clock if you want to be inspired forever. We're gonna go write the next great American novel and bring about world peace (probably).

While Apollos' video is fun and inspiring, Emma Watson delivered a downright moving speech about gender equality for the UN that everyone should see. Watch the video below!

