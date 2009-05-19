LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Shawn Johnson is adding a mirrorball trophy to her collection of Olympic medals.

The 17-year-old gymnast was named "Dancing With the Stars" champion Tuesday during the season finale of the hit ABC show.

Johnson was tied with fellow finalist Gilles Marini. Viewer votes are combined with judges' scores to determine the "Dancing" champ.

Show host Tom Bergeron said "less than one percent" separated the two finalists.

Fellow finalist Melissa Rycroft was dismissed earlier in Tuesday's show.

