NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Brad Paisley leads all finalists for the Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations.

The finalists were announced in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday morning and Paisley garnered nods for entertainer of the year and male vocalist. He is also a finalist for record, song and video of the year for "Waitin' on a Woman." Paisley is also up for vocal event of the year for "Start a Band" with Keith Urban.

Heidi Newfield is a strong contender, picking up nominations in five categories, including song of the year and video of the year for "Johnny & June."

The winners will be announced during the Academy of Country Music Awards show on CBS from Las Vegas on April 5.