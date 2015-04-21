Ariana Grande reached out to fans on Twitter after news broke of her split from Big Sean, saying she appreciated their support and assuring them that she was doing OK. “I love u babes so much,” the singer tweeted early on Tuesday. “You’re a bunch of angels honestly. Your love/care is appreciated so much. I’m good I promise.” Interestingly, she later deleted the tweet.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Grande and Sean announced their breakup on Monday. The split is described as amicable, with the two citing their busy schedules as the major reason behind the end of the relationship. “They both deeply care for each other and remain close friends,” their reps told Gossip Cop in a joint statement.

While tweeting to fans overnight, Grande also said she was having a blast working on the set of the upcoming Fox horror-comedy series “Scream Queens,” which is set to star Abigail Breslin and Emma Roberts. She thanked her co-stars for being so welcoming to her during the production. “Fun 1st day on set!” tweeted Grande. “Thank u queens for making me feel so welcome. y’all are everything.”

Big Sean also appeared to be taking the split in stride, appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and playing a spirited game of Pictionary with LL Cool J.