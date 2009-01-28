Entertainment Tonight.Bahamian police have revealed the alleged plot to extort $25 million from John Travolta.People reports that paramedic Tarino Lightbourn has been in custody since January 23, after pleading not guilty to charges of attempting to extort and conspiracy to extort after being charged in an alleged plot to extort millions from the Travolta family after their son Jett's death.Now police have revealed the key document in the case, according to People. Authorities tell the magazine that the alleged plot centers on the paramedic's purported efforts to sell a "refusal to transport" document that Travolta signed when Lightbourn was treating Jett.Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames tells People, "The document did not apply in the Travolta case ... Refusal to transport documents are for cases involving minor injuries. If your injuries are minor and you don't want to be transported, the ambulance driver would produce that form. It waives responsibility on the part of the hospital."Dames says the Travoltas did nothing wrong and made every effort to save their son."We were satisfied from all our investigations that the Travolta family and those who rendered aid to Jett did all that was humanly possible to revive Jett," he adds. "There's no evidence to support that there was any effort to avoid medical treatment ... Lightbourn said that himself in several interviews."In fact even the validity of the document is in question. "We don't know where the original is," the senior assistant commissioner says. "We don't know if he generated the document."Police say Lightbourn had his attorney contact an attorney for Travolta, saying her client wanted to sell the document. Travolta then complained to the Royal Bahamian Police through his attorney, which led to the arrest of both Lightbourn and his attorney.