NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Police in the Bahamas have detained an island lawmaker and a paramedic in an alleged plot to extort money from actor John Travolta. Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Marvin Dames says Sen. Pleasant Bridgewater has been held since Thursday in the case. He says a second suspect is ambulance driver Tarino Lightbourne, who was detained on Friday. Lightbourne was quoted by several tabloids describing efforts to revive Travolta's 16-year-old son Jett. Jett died of a seizure earlier this month at a family vacation home on Grand Bahama island. Bahamas authorities did not provide details about the alleged plot, and attorneys for Travolta did not immediately return calls.