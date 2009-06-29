NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Kris Kristofferson will be honored by BMI as a music icon during the music licensing organization's country awards in November.

BMI announced the selection Tuesday morning. The group gives the honor to songwriters and artists who have had a "unique and indelible" influence on generations of music makers.

Past honorees include Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, the Bee Gees, James Brown and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Kristofferson's classic songs include "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," "Help Me Make it Through the Night" and "Me and Bobby McGee." He's also an actor who has appeared in movies like "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" and the "Blade" trilogy.

Kristofferson will be saluted in an all-star musical tribute in Nashville on Nov. 10.