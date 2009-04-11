Billy Bob Thornton's band has canceled its Canadian tour.

On Wednesday, the actor-turned-singer, 53, became belligerent during a Canadian radio interview when asked about his Hollywood career. The next day, he was booed while performing with his band, the Boxmasters.

See more famous celeb feuds.

The band was Willie Nelson's opening act. A note posted on Nelson's Web site Friday night said the Boxmasters were cutting their Canadian dates "due to one band member and several of the crew having the flu."

Look back at unbelievable celeb scandals.

On their own Web site, they said they planned to rejoin the tour on April 14 in Stamford, Conn., "after they've had time to recover."