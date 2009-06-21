LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Movie audiences have accepted a proposal from Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Bullock and Reynolds' romantic comedy "The Proposal" took in $34.1 million to open as the weekend's No. 1 movie.

The Disney romp stars Bullock as a ruthless publishing executive who coerces her put-upon assistant (Reynolds) into a fake marriage so she can avoid deportation back to her native Canada.

"The Proposal" took over the top spot from the Warner Bros. comedy "The Hangover," which slipped to second place with $26.9 million.

Disney's animated adventure "Up" was No. 3 with $21.3 million. Debuting in the fourth spot with $20.2 million was Sony's "Year One," a prehistoric comedy starring Jack Black and Michael Cera.