OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The Alameda County district attorney's office has dropped charges against a member of the group Saving Abel and an employee of the band accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform oral sex after a concert in Oakland, Calif.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys for 33-year-old Jason Null of Corinth, Miss., and 21-year-old Brandon Danger of Tampa, Fla., say a video recording contradicted the girl's claims. The charges were dropped Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Tom Rogers says the video taken after a concert in Oakland last week shows the girl led people to believe she was older and was not forced into the sex act with Danger.

Null, a guitar player with Saving Abel, and Danger, a guitar stringer, were facing felony sex charges.