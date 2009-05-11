If you thought Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke were amazing on Monday's Dancing With the Stars (they scored two perfect 30s for their two dances in the semifinal round), wait until next week.

"Oh, we have something big planned!" Burke told Usmagazine.com after Monday's show. "The freestyle is where it'll all happen. We have the most amazing song ever. It's going to be big -- something memorable people can relate to. From the first second of the song, people are going to know exactly what it's all about."

Check out DWTS members' amazing makeovers

Added Marini, "One of the most amazing songs of all time! I hope it works out and America gives us the chance! I can't wait!"

See what Melissa Rycroft and all the stars wore to the 2009 Us Weekly Hollywood party

As for their success this season, Marini credited Burke.

"I would have never gotten such good scores with any other dancer," he told Us. "You don't understand the work she put in. If it wasn't for Cheryl, I would have three 3s today. I am not a dancer."

"There's another week to get through," he added, "and we're just going to give it our all. If America gives me the chance, we are going to do it."

See the wackiest DWTS outfits of all time

The champ will be crowned May 19.

Tell Us: Who do you think will be sent home tonight?