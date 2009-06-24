NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) -- Police in the Bahamas are investigating the robbery of two paparazzi a few hours after they snapped shots of British pop idol Robbie Williams lounging on an exclusive beach in Exuma and argued with his entourage.

Superintendent Ellsworth Moss, who heads the detective unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, said Wednesday that investigators had questioned Williams about the early Sunday robbery of the two celebrity photographers who traveled to Staniel Cay to sneak photos of the vacationing singer.

Moss stressed that Williams was not a suspect.

"We don't think he was the one who actually committed the robbery, but it may have been a spinoff or may have been triggered by what reportedly happened with his party on the beach," he said.

A phone call to Williams' representative in London was not answered.

The paparazzi — Matt Sanchez of Splash News & Picture Agency and freelancer Carlos Mendez — told police they got into a shouting match with Williams' entourage while they photographed the star with zoom lenses. Hours later, they alleged, four armed men broke into their rented room and stole $20,000 worth of cameras and other equipment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Raymond Gibson said two men were in custody in connection with the case. He did not disclose further details, saying the investigation was continuing.

Williams has long been a singing star in Britain and is popular in other countries. But he hasn't generated much appeal in the United States, receiving more publicity for entering rehab for dependency on prescription drug than for his music.