LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles County coroner's office says it will take longer than first expected to complete Michael Jackson's full autopsy report.

The office previously expected to wrap up the report late this week or early next week.

But Assistant Chief Coroner Ed Winter said Thursday that it's now expected to be two weeks away. He declined to explain the reason for the delay.

The toxicology report should include what drugs were in Jackson's system when he died and whether they caused his death. That will be key in determining whether any criminal charges are brought.

Jackson died June 25.