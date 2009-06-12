ATLANTA (AP) -- Court records show singer Usher has filed for divorce from Tameka Foster Raymond after less than two years of marriage.

The 30-year-old Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, filed the petition Friday in Superior Court in Atlanta. The court record did not give any details about the split between the R&B star and his wife, who were married in August 2007.

They have two young sons, 1 1/2-year-old Usher Raymond V and 6-month-old Naviyd Ely Raymond. His wife has three children from a previous marriage.

E-mail and telephone messages to Usher's publicist were not immediately returned.