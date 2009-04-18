LUTZ, Fla. (AP) -- One day after she was plunked on the head by Bill Murray's wayward tee shot, Gayle DiMaggio had a request: a signed copy of his movie "Caddyshack."

The actor, meanwhile, was back on the course Saturday for the second round of the Outback Pro-Am. And the course marshals took no chances: They wore hard hats.

DiMaggio lives on the course where Murray hooked his shot far to the left of the No. 9 hole at TPC Tampa Bay. She was hit on the left temple Friday as she stood in her backyard to watch the first round. She never lost consciousness but needed stitches at a hospital.

DiMaggio, who has lived on the course for eight years, recounted her mishap and her encounter with Murray.

"He came over and laid down on the ground with me and he was very concerned, asking if I was OK," she said. "Once he knew I was OK and not seriously hurt, then he started joking with me, asking how many fingers he was holding up."

DiMaggio was at it again Saturday, watching the second round, and was almost conked again. This time, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks nearly hit her. But when Murray was about to shoot, she took cover. DiMaggio stayed inside her screen enclosure until the actor's foursome teed off. Friends and family stood in her yard wearing hard hats.

Murray came to DiMaggio's backyard and asked her how she was feeling. DiMaggio said the only thing she wanted from the actor was his autograph on a copy of "Caddyshack," the rollicking golf comedy from 1980 in which Murray starred.

Earlier, a large crowd showed for Murray's 12:50 p.m. tee time. The 58-year-old comedian joked through most of his partners' tee shots. When Murray stepped up for his shot, the course marshals also donned hard hats and warned the crowd for incoming shots from the "Ghostbusters" star.

Murray laughed, and before teeing off told the crowd, "This one is for a little girl in a hospital."

His drive was a perfect draw down the fairway.