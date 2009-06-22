Entertainment Tonight.

ET breaks sad news that Hollywood icon Ed McMahon has passed away.

Ed was most famous for his work as Johnny Carson's announcer on the "Tonight Show," and as the host of the classic TV talent show "Star Search." He was 86.



