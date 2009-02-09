NEW YORK (AP) -- Former "Sopranos" actor Vincent Pastore and his ex-fiancee have settled their lawsuit. Terms of the settlement weren't immediately disclosed.

Lisa Regina's $5.5 million civil lawsuit alleged that Pastore hit her during an April 2005 dispute.

Pastore pleaded guilty that year to attempted assault and was sentenced to 70 hours of community service.

The judge hearing the Manhattan lawsuit excused the jurors on Tuesday after announcing the settlement.