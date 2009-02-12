The fifth season of "Rescue Me" won't premiere for another couple of months, but FX is already preparing for the season after that.



The cable channel announced Thursday (Feb. 12) that it's ordered a sixth season of the series about firefighters scarred by their jobs and still dealing with the fallout from 9/11. It also set a premiere date of Tuesday, April 7 for season five.



"'Rescue Me' is one of the very best series on television and a tentpole program for FX," says John Landgraf, the network's president and general manager. "We're amazed by the quality of episodes for the upcoming fifth season, which are some of the best they've ever produced. I believe this show will continue to maintain a level of excellence for several years to come, and we're thrilled to pick it up for a sixth season."



The sixth season will run for 18 episodes, FX says. There's no word yet on when it will hit the air.



In addition to working on the series, co-creator and star Denis Leary will also launch a "Rescue Me Comedy Tour" starting March 21 in Atlantic City, N.J. The tour will feature his "Rescue Me" co-stars Lenny Clarke and Adam Ferrara and will include an April 2 performance at New York's Radio City Music Hall that will benefit the Leary Firefighters Foundation.