"Ghostbusters" star Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, and Kristen Wiig brightened the spirits of several patients, while in full costume, at the Tufts Medical Center on Saturday. The actresses are currently filming the movie in Boston near the hospital, which shared several photos from the surprise visit on Facebook. See all the photos here.

In a post about the visit, the hospital wrote, “Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center patients got a huge surprise today when Ghostbusters stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones came to visit! Thank you for taking the time out of filming today to put a big smile on our patients faces! #WhoYouGonnaCall #Ghostbusters.”

Dressed in their ghostbuster suits, McCarthy, McKinnon, Jones, and Wiig let several patients hold their proton packs during their visit. While most of the sick children and adults were able to interact with the stars, the hospital featured a photo of them posing at the edge of a girl’s room, along with the caption, “This sweet patient couldn’t have visitors in the room when the Ghostbusters were there but wanted a photograph, so the ladies posed outside the room to get her in the shot. Very thoughtful ladies!”