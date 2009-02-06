Guests for the Sunday TV news shows
Guest lineup for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Lawrence Summers, director of National Economic Council; Republican Party Chairman Michael Steele.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Christina Romer, head of the Council of Economic Advisers; Sens. Kent Conrad, D-N.D., and Tom Coburn, R-Okla.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. John Ensign, R-Nev., and Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.; and Reps. Mike Pence, R-Ind., and Barney Frank, D-Mass.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood; Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford.
"Fox News Sunday" — Summers; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.