Domestic box-office totals for the most-honored films at the 81st annual Academy Awards:

———

MOVIE: "Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight.

OSCARS: Eight, including best picture and director.

RELEASED: November.

BOX OFFICE: $98 million so far.

———

MOVIE: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," Paramount Pictures.

OSCARS: Three, including best art direction and visual effects.

RELEASED: December.

BOX OFFICE: $124.2 million so far

———

MOVIE: "Milk," Focus Features.

OSCARS: Two, including best actor and original screenplay.

RELEASED: November.

BOX OFFICE: $28.2 million so far.

———

MOVIE: "The Dark Knight," Warner Bros.

OSCARS: Two, including best supporting actor and sound editing.

RELEASED: July.

BOX OFFICE: $533 million so far.