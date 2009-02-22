How top Oscar winners fared at the box office
Domestic box-office totals for the most-honored films at the 81st annual Academy Awards:
———
MOVIE: "Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight.
OSCARS: Eight, including best picture and director.
RELEASED: November.
BOX OFFICE: $98 million so far.
———
MOVIE: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," Paramount Pictures.
OSCARS: Three, including best art direction and visual effects.
RELEASED: December.
BOX OFFICE: $124.2 million so far
———
MOVIE: "Milk," Focus Features.
OSCARS: Two, including best actor and original screenplay.
RELEASED: November.
BOX OFFICE: $28.2 million so far.
———
MOVIE: "The Dark Knight," Warner Bros.
OSCARS: Two, including best supporting actor and sound editing.
RELEASED: July.
BOX OFFICE: $533 million so far.