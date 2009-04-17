David Miller, the only American singer in the international opera group Il Divo, is getting engaged!

See photos of other stars who got engaged this year!

Miller, 36, proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah Joy Kabanuck, an opera singer and theater actress who starred in Baz Luhrmann's La Boheme on Broadway.

They have been dating for six years and plan to wed in his native NYC this August.

Look back on other weddings -- including an Il Divo member! -- from 2008.

The news comes several months after his fellow Il Divo singer, Sebastien Izambard, got married in August outside Paris. Currently, Izambard is looking for a home in NYC for his wife, Renee Murphy, and their twins so he can visit them while the group performs on tour.

Il Divo -- a musical quartet that also includes singers Carlos Marin and Urs Buhler, and was founded by American Idol's Simon Cowell -- kicks off a U.S. tour on May 8.