HONG KONG (AP) -- Movie icon Jackie Chan and other stars will perform at the massive Bird's Nest stadium in the Chinese capital, organizers said Wednesday, amid questions about the venue's future after its centerpiece role in the Beijing Olympics.

The concert, called "Descendants of the dragon: Jackie Chan and friends" in Chinese, will take place during China's three-day May Day holiday starting on May 1, organizers said in a statement.

Chan's main forte is his unique brand of action comedy, but he has also dabbled in singing and sang with other stars at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics.

He said at a press conference Wednesday he isn't nervous about singing at the concert.

"I only feel the pressure when I make films. I believe the audiences will forgive me if I forget the lyrics or I can't keep the tempo," Chan said, adding that the concert won't be a lavish production like the Olympic ceremonies.

Solon So, chief executive of JC Group, which oversees all of Chan's business interests, told The Associated Press in a phone interview the 54-year-old action star and his fellow performers will stage one show on one of the three days, but the exact date hasn't been confirmed.

So said ticket prices had not been decided and declined to say which other stars would perform with Chan.

But Chan said he expected his friends, singer-songwriters Jonathan Lee and Emil Chau, to perform, and that his son, actor and singer Jaycee, also wanted to be part of the show.

The $450 million, 91,000-seat stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies and track and field events of the Beijing Olympics, has not been used since the games ended in late August. Paint is peeling in some areas, and the only visitors these days are tourists who pay 50 yuan (about $7) to walk on the stadium floor and browse a pricey souvenir shop.

The state-run Xinhua News Agency reported in January that area around the stadium would be turned into a shopping and entertainment complex in three to five years.

A symbol of China's rising power and confidence, the stadium, whose nickname described its lattice of exterior steel beams, may never recoup its hefty construction cost, particularly amid a global economic slump. Maintenance of the structure alone costs 60 million yuan (about $8.8 million) annually, making it difficult to turn a profit, Xinhua said.