Jermaine Jackson has paid tribute to his late brother Michael Jackson, "the King of Pop," who was pronounced dead at 2:26 p.m. Thursday.

"My brother, the legendary king of pop, Michael Jackson, passed away on Thursday, June 25, at 2:26 p.m.," Jermaine told reporters at UCLA Medical Center. "It is believed he suffered cardiac arrest in his home. However, the cause of his death is unknown until the results of the autopsy are known.

"The personal physician who was with him at the time attempted to resuscitate my brother - as did paramedics who transported him to the hospital," he continued. "Upon arriving at the hospital at approximately 1:14 p.m., a team of doctors, including emergency physicians and cardiologists, attempted to resuscitate him for a period of one hour and they were unsuccessful.

"Our family requests that the media please respect our privacy during this tough time," he concluded. "May Allah be with you Michael, always."

The visibly shaken Jermaine then walked off.

The King of Pop's body was airlifted to the L.A. County Coroner's Office late Thursday.

An autopsy is set for Friday.

No other Jackson siblings have commented on the death. Shortly after Jackson was rushed to the hospital, his father Joe told E! News: "He is not OK. His mother is on her way to the hospital now to check in on him."