LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Love them or not, the Jonas Brothers just keep popping up. The CW network says the singers will host a night of programming Feb. 10 that includes the dramas "90210" and "Privileged." They'll provide a sneak peek of their new 3-D concert film based on their "Burning Up" tour. Fans looking for a musical performance will get a clip of the group performing the hit song "Tonight." Last month, the Jonas Brothers performed at the White House for presidential daughters Malia and Sasha Obama and at a children's inaugural concert.