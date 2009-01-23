Entertainment Tonight.Katie Couric catches Grammy fever with an hour-long special airing the Wednesday before the awards show.Justin Timberlake, Lil' Wayne, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift sit down with the CBS newswoman for one-on-one interviews when "Katie Couric's 'All-Access' Grammy Special" airs on Wednesday, February 4 at 9 p.m."Couric has an innate ability for getting people to reveal themselves in a uniquely intimate way," says executive producer Susan Zirinsky. "This broadcast highlights her talent and showcases a new side of these celebrated artists like Justin Timberlake."Also appearing on the special are Grammy nominees Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood, Metallica and Ne-Yo."The 51st Annual Grammy Awards" will be broadcast live from The Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS.