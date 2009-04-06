In this exclusive clip of The Tyra Banks Show (airing today), Levi Johnston says ex-fiancee Bristol Palin -- the mother of his 4-month-old son Tripp -- wants nothing to do with him.

"Some days we have a regular conversation without fighting," says Levi, 19, who split with Bristol, 18, in March.

"Most times, she's usually in a pretty bad mood. She's short. She doesn't want me around, I don't think," he goes on. "She says that I can come see the baby and that kind of thing, but won't let me take him anywhere."

On Friday, a rep for the Palin family lashed out at Johnston for talking to Banks about his sex life with Bristol -- among other hot button issues -- without their permission.

"We're disappointed that Levi and his family, in a quest for fame, attention and fortune, are engaging in flat-out lies, gross exaggeration, and even distortion of their relationship," Meghan Stapleton told Usmagazine.com in a statement.

