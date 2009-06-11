BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) -- (AP) — Malawi's highest court says Madonna can adopt a second child from the southern African country.

The Supreme Court of Appeal said Friday that a lower court failed to take modern realities into account in initially rejecting Madonna's application to adopt 3-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James.

Chief Justice Lovemore Munlo also says Madonna's commitment to the welfare of disadvantaged children should have been taken into account.